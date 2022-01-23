American Spiritual Ensemble to perform

MORGANTON — CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to a performance by the American Spiritual Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Tickets are $38 each plus sales tax. Comprised of some of the finest classically trained singers in the United States, the mission of the American Spiritual Ensemble is to keep the American Negro spiritual alive.

Since its inception by Dr. Everett McCorvey in 1995, the vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience.

The American Spiritual Ensemble is unique in that more than 90% of the members are accomplished soloists who have sung in theaters and opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and abroad in Italy, Germany, Britain, Scotland, Spain and Japan.

The American Spiritual Ensemble has presented diverse concerts throughout the United States, Europe and South America and has toured Spain 12 times presenting more than 100 concerts.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, contact CoMMA at 828-433-7469 or visit the CoMMA website at www.commaonline.org.