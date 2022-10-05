American Revolution patriot to be remembered

TAYLORSVILLE — At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Hickory Tavern Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a ceremony honoring Revolutionary War veteran Edwin Brown by installing a memorial marker at his grave in Alexander County.

The ceremony, featuring a presentation of colors by the SAR State Color Guard along with musketeers firing a volley (all dressed in Revolutionary War period uniforms), will be held in the Watts-Bumgarner Cemetery, 339 Boone Gap Lane, Taylorsville. Members of Boy Scout Troop 327 will play Taps.

A direct descendant and Hickory Tavern DAR Regent, Ann Brown Jurney, will present a biography of her third great-grandfather. All descendants and the public are invited to see this colorful and dignified tribute to one of America’s first veterans.

Directions: Follow N.C. 16 north 3.5 miles past uptown Taylorsville, turn left onto Little River Church Road. Go 3 miles, make a slight right onto Mount Olive Church Road. Go 2 miles, turn left onto Robinette Road. Go 1.5 miles, turn right onto Boone Gap Lane. Go .5 mile, and the cemetery is on the left atop a hill. There will be signs on Robinette Road and Boone Gap Lane pointing the way.

The Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution are national patriotic, historical and educational societies whose members are direct descendants of the patriots who earned America's independence. For additional information or directions contact Ann Brown Jurney, 828-514-0311 or Ben Setser, 828-962-9766.