American-made products fill Hudson store

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I figured if I was going to invest in something, now was the time,” Barlow said.

They decided to launch the business in the fall of 2020. The perfect location fell into their hands, on U.S. 321 near Pine Mountain Road. The duo took several months to renovate and bring in inventory before opening.

“We have a small showroom but we have so many customizations, different colors and sizes of things,” Barlow said.

The store also has a small “country store” area with local honey, jams, pickles, popcorn and more — an attraction for tourists to the area, Barlow said.

The owners have already met people from all over the state, and that’s Sparks’ favorite part. “I love meeting so many awesome people,” Sparks said.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, they’re seeing more and more people in the store. With the pandemic waning, the store will have weekly artist visits on Thursday nights, as well.

Opening amid a pandemic has been a balance. For Sparks, the more outgoing partner, it’s been exciting. For Barlow, the more cautious of the two, it’s been a little nerve-wracking.

Together, they find balance. “I’m thinking we’re really going to grow and stick around,” Sparks said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.