American-made products fill Hudson store

Wooden furniture, floral bouquets and colorful paintings are bathed in warm light at Craftsman Market. Amid the beds, home goods and furniture, a sign on the wall stands out — a “Made in America” sign with an American flag.
Owners Charles Sparks and Brian Barlow pride themselves on selling items made in the United States, particularly North Carolina, at the Hudson store. They want to make sure that the products sold at the market support local workers, Sparks said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic revealing how international supply chains can get disrupted, the pair said customers should see the importance of supporting locally made products.
“If we had kept more jobs and manufacturing in the U.S., we would be in a different place right now,” Barlow said.
That’s why Barlow and Sparks spend hours searching for American-made products like bedding, headboards, chairs, tables, decorations, cookware and art to stock the store, which opened in February. They are already seeing the store blossom, Sparks said.
“It really was a leap of faith,” Sparks said.
The friends, Sparks from Lenoir and Barlow from Wilkes County, took the leap after Sparks lost his job due to the pandemic. At the same time, Barlow had the chance to withdraw from his retirement savings with no fees.
“I figured if I was going to invest in something, now was the time,” Barlow said.
They decided to launch the business in the fall of 2020. The perfect location fell into their hands, on U.S. 321 near Pine Mountain Road. The duo took several months to renovate and bring in inventory before opening.
“We have a small showroom but we have so many customizations, different colors and sizes of things,” Barlow said.
The store also has a small “country store” area with local honey, jams, pickles, popcorn and more — an attraction for tourists to the area, Barlow said.
The owners have already met people from all over the state, and that’s Sparks’ favorite part. “I love meeting so many awesome people,” Sparks said.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, they’re seeing more and more people in the store. With the pandemic waning, the store will have weekly artist visits on Thursday nights, as well.
Opening amid a pandemic has been a balance. For Sparks, the more outgoing partner, it’s been exciting. For Barlow, the more cautious of the two, it’s been a little nerve-wracking.
Together, they find balance. “I’m thinking we’re really going to grow and stick around,” Sparks said.