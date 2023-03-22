Current and former service members have the nation’s largest veterans group in their corner, the national commander of the American Legion told members of a local post Tuesday night.

Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola stopped that afternoon at American Legion Post 48 as part of his tour of posts in the Piedmont. He inspected the post’s site, which includes the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds and Henkel-Alley Field, where the Catawba Valley Community College and American Legion baseball teams play.

“The activities you have going on here blew my mind today,” he said at the start of his speech after sharing the post’s weekly meal in a packed meeting hall.

Troiola told Legionnaires and guests how the national organization makes its presence felt from the halls of Congress to towns nationwide.

His first example was a housing crisis at a military base in Hawaii, where service members and their family members had unknowingly been drinking water contaminated by jet fuel leaking from underground tanks. The Navy paid to relocate them, but the stipends were too small for Hawaii’s expensive housing market and the service members faced higher taxes because they received the money.

“The American Legion, at the national level, we’re working with the Navy to rectify the problem,” Troiola said, also pointing out that other military posts faced similar problems. “This is what we do — advocate for military families.”

Another example is the national organization pushing Congress to approve a bill granting visas to Afghans who provided critical services such as interpreting for the U.S. military. Only a fraction was evacuated when the war ended as the U.S. withdrew its last troops in August 2021.

“When we left the country, we didn’t get them all out. We got 35% out,” Troiola said.

He saved the Legion’s top priority for the last point of his speech, and he called on local Legionnaires to help.

The “Be the One” program — “the American Legion’s No. 1 priority, period,” Troiola said — targets veteran suicide. Outreach is the key, but it requires more than the national organization’s efforts.

“The biggest part of the Be the One initiative is at the post level,” Troiola said.

The Legion’s 12,000 local posts are being asked to help by identifying suicide prevention resources in their communities and for individual Legionnaires to be on the lookout for fellow veterans in or at the edge of a mental health crisis that could lead to suicide.

Part of what a post could do is to draw troubled veterans and their families into supportive activities. Individual Legionnaires also need to be patiently willing to hear out a fellow veteran’s problems.

“What better way to have one veteran talk with another,” Troiola said. He later added, “I had a Vietnam veteran sit across the table (from me) for 10 minutes before he started to talk.”

In addition to visiting Post 48, Troiola stopped earlier Tuesday at Post 16 in Newton. He was scheduled to go to Shelby on Wednesday to tour the stadium where the American Legion World Series is held.

Troiola served six years in the Navy and Navy Reserve before going on to a career in the auto industry. He was elected the Legion’s national commander on Sept. 1, 2022, at the group’s national convention in Milwaukee.

Post 48 gathers at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for a meal followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. Any honorably discharged veteran who served at least one day on active duty since Dec. 7, 1941, is eligible to join. For information or to join, call 828-466-6006.