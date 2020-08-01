You are the owner of this article.
American Legion post to hold veterans parade during Soldiers Reunion
ROBERT C. REED/RECORD: In this Record file photo from 2017, Vietnam veterans proudly ride on their float as they pass the crowd during the Soldiers Reunion Parade. Following news that this year's reunion parade would be canceled because of the pandemic, American Legion Post 544 has decided to hold a parade of veterans on reunion day. 

A group of Catawba County veterans has come together to ensure there will be a parade during the Soldiers Reunion this year.

American Legion Post 544 will hold a parade open to veterans and active duty military personnel on Aug. 20 in downtown Newton.

The announcement that a parade will take place comes more than a month after reunion organizer Wayne Dellinger said that many of the usual reunion events, including the parade, would be canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Dellinger said in June the ceremony honoring veterans was going to be the only event held this year.

American Legion Post member Bob Hibbitts said the post’s parade will allow the nearly 131-year-old ritual to be commemorated. 

“It will be informal but it will be meaningful because we’re going to continue the traditions of honoring our military,” Hibbitts said.

Those marching in the parade will be limited to displaying symbols of either the United States or the armed forces.

Bill Oxford, a Caldwell County native and national commander of the American Legion, will speak at the reunion.

The Record will publish more details closer to the time of the parade.

For more information, contact Hibbitts at 828-256-7324 or Gene Baker at 828-238-1855.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

