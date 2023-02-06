NEWTON — A long-running tradition will get a new twist when American Legion Post 48 holds a fundraiser meal Friday, Feb. 10.

The meal features all-you-can-eat fish, hush puppies, slaw, onion rings and french fries, Zane Stilwell, the post’s first vice commander and leader of its kitchen crew, said. Plates are $10 each, and takeout will be available.

The meal will be served at 6 p.m. at the post’s meeting hall at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Drive, Newton.

The post has long held a members-only fish fry on a Tuesday in early August followed two days later by a public one as a fundraiser.

“This is an American Legion thing they’ve been doing for 60 years during the membership drive,” Stillwell said of the August members-only meal.

Friday’s meal is different.

“This is just a community fish fry from the American Legion. … This is open to anybody,” he said. “You don’t have to be a veteran.

“If you just want some really good fish, come and get it.”

For information, call Stilwell at 828-291-4850.