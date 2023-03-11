NEWTON — Popular demand is leading American Legion Post 48 to hold another fish fry dinner this month.

The meal will be served at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the post’s meeting hall at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Drive, Newton.

The meal features fish, hush puppies, slaw, onion rings and french fries. Plates are $10 each, and takeout will be available.

The post held a fish fry in February, and guests in the almost standing-room-only crowd packed the meeting hall for much of the night.

This month’s fish fry works the same as last month’s.

“This is just a community fish fry from the American Legion. … This is open to anybody,” Zane Stilwell, the post’s first vice commander and project chairman for the meal, said in February. “You don’t have to be a veteran.

“If you just want some really good fish, come and get it.”

For information, call Stilwell at 828-291-4850.