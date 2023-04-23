NEWTON — Home cooks can take it easy when American Legion Post 48 holds a fish fry on Friday, April 28.

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. at the post’s meeting hall at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. The hall is at the American Legion Fairgrounds.

The meal offers fish, hush puppies, french fries and slaw. Tickets are $10, and takeout will be available.

Two key differences separate Post 48’s fish fry from others held in the community, said Zane Stilwell, the organization’s first vice commander and head of its kitchen crew.

“We use ocean perch. … Most people use flounder,” he said. “We do a buffet. (Guests) eat what they want.”

The meal is the third in a series of fundraisers that the post has recently held. Two earlier fish fries, one each in February and March, were well-attended.

“We’re just famous for our fish,” Stilwell said.

Friday’s meal will likely be the last one until late summer. In August, the post usually holds a fish fry as a membership recruiting and retention benefit followed a few days later by a public one.

For information, call Stilwell at 828-291-4850.

Post 48 gathers at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for a meal followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. Any honorably discharged veteran who served at least one day on active duty since Dec. 7, 1941, or any serving member of the armed forces is eligible to join. For information or to join, call 828-466-6006.