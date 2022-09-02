 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
American Legion Post 48

American Legion Post 48 holds annual fish fry in Newton

  • 0

More than 120 American Legionnaires turned out Aug. 9 for Post 48’s members-only fish fry. Held at its meeting hall at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton, the meal featured fried fish, homemade slaw and hush puppies.

In addition to the traditional Tuesday night meal, Post 48 followed up the event with a family members and public fish fry Aug. 11. Proceeds from the fundraiser, which drew upwards of 100 guests, will support Post 48’s community, children, veterans and other programs.

Post 48 regularly gathers each Tuesday at 6 p.m. for dinner and fellowship and a 7 p.m. business meeting. Any honorably discharged veteran with at least one day’s active service since Dec. 7, 1941, can join the American Legion. For information, call Post 48 at 828-466-6006.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive waterspout on Lake Huron in Canada heading straight towards beachgoers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert