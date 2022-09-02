American Legion Post 48 holds annual fish fry in Newton

More than 120 American Legionnaires turned out Aug. 9 for Post 48’s members-only fish fry. Held at its meeting hall at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton, the meal featured fried fish, homemade slaw and hush puppies.

In addition to the traditional Tuesday night meal, Post 48 followed up the event with a family members and public fish fry Aug. 11. Proceeds from the fundraiser, which drew upwards of 100 guests, will support Post 48’s community, children, veterans and other programs.

Post 48 regularly gathers each Tuesday at 6 p.m. for dinner and fellowship and a 7 p.m. business meeting. Any honorably discharged veteran with at least one day’s active service since Dec. 7, 1941, can join the American Legion. For information, call Post 48 at 828-466-6006.