American Legion official is Reunion's keynote speaker

NEWTON — The national commander of the American Legion will deliver the keynote address for the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, on the east side of the courthouse in downtown Newton.

James W. "Bill" Oxford was elected national commander of the American Legion on Aug. 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, during the organization's 101st national convention. He has been a member of the nation's largest veterans organization since 1986.

A native of Lenoir, Oxford is a paid-up-for-life member and past commander of Post 29 in Lenoir. He served as department (state) commander of the North Carolina American Legion from 2010 to 2011. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Oxford was an aviation electronic technician for the A-6 Intruder and served in Vietnam during his initial enlistment.

After being discharged as a sergeant in 1970, Oxford joined the North Carolina National Guard. He subsequently attended officer's candidate school and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, where he ultimately retired as a colonel after more than 34 years of military service.