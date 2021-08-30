 Skip to main content
American Legion Fair to begin Sept. 1
American Legion Fair to begin Sept. 1

Hickory American Legion Fair

In this file photo from the 2019 American Legion Fair, Kellie Tangen and Josh Williams with Drew Expositions are shown working on the Loli Swing ride. The fair is set to return on Sept. 1.

 ROBERT C. REED, HICKORY DAILY RECORD

The American Legion Fair returns next week after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re glad to be back open and we’re hoping to put on a really good fair this year,” said Alexis Deal, an office manager associated with the fair.

The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sept. 6. It will be held at the American Legion Fairgrounds on American Legion Avenue in Newton.

The admission fee is $3 for people between the ages of 7 and 17 and $7 for people aged 18 and older. Admission is free for children 6 and younger.

Attendees can pay for individual rides. Special ride deals will be available every day of the fair except Sunday. These packages range in price from $15 to $25 depending on the day.

Events and attractions at the fair include pig racing, live music, comedy shows and fireworks every night except Sept. 6.

The fair will provide free admission for students 17 and under on Sept. 2 and free admission for veterans and seniors from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Deal said masks are optional at the fair and there is no vaccine requirement.

For more information on the fair, visit https://hickoryfair.com/fair-2021/.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

