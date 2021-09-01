American Legion Fair kicks off today

Workers were out Tuesday setting up rides and other attractions in preparation for the start of the American Legion Fair today.

The fair has been held for 108 years and Gary Price, the fair manager, said he believes it has only been called off twice.

One of those occasions was last year when the fair was canceled as a result of the pandemic.

“So we’re starting back to rolling on everything and it’ll be basically the same as we’ve always had,” Price said, noting exhibitions of livestock and items like canned goods and antiques.

While he said virus cases are a concern, the fair will be making masks optional. A sign posted by one of the entrance booths encourages social distancing and hand-washing.

Price said the fair is set to open today at 5 p.m. There is a chance of rain and severe weather. Price said organizers will determine if there will be any changes to the fair schedule.

The fair is scheduled to run through Labor Day.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

