American Legion, auxiliary plan Labor Day activities

HICKORY — American Legion Post 544 and auxiliary will participate in Memorial Day-related activities this week.

American Legion Auxiliary members will be out on Friday and Saturday distributing poppies in remembrance of military service members.

On Saturday, Post 544 will place flags on the graves of veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, a field of flags with honor guard will be at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover at 11:45 a.m. On Monday, the honor guard will be in Claremont at noon.

The public is welcome to come, observe and/or participate in these activities.

For more information, contact Barbara Gilmer, unit secretary, at 828-291-5993.