HICKORY — American Heritage Girls Troop NC2237 will have a Sharing and Caring Community Donation Collection Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

American Heritage Girls is a girls’ leadership/scouting organization designed to foster a love of faith and service in its members while having fun and developing new skills.

The troop will be collecting donations for Safe Harbor, The Salvation Army, NC Paws, the Pregnancy Care Center, and the Catawba County Library System.

Needed items include toiletries, canned food, twin-size sheets, diapers and wipes, baby clothes, baby care items, cat and kitten food, bottled water, packaged snacks, and gently used books and clothes.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church is at 1686 Sixth St. SE.