Am I eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

An additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, but that is a very small portion of Catawba County’s population.

Approval of additional, or booster, doses for more people could come this week, if recommended by federal agencies. Catawba County Public Health is preparing to give the additional doses to more people when that approval comes, according to Community Relations Specialist Emily Killian.

The third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was first allowed in mid-August. The current additional dose available is the same vaccine given in the first and second doses.

A recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended additional doses for people over 65 and people most at risk of getting severe COVID-19. The FDA has not approved the recommendation. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is scheduled to meet this week to make recommendations on the use of additional doses.

In Catawba County, public health and several other providers are administering the additional dose to those currently eligible.