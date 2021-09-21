Am I eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

An additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, but that is a very small portion of Catawba County’s population.
Approval of additional, or booster, doses for more people could come this week, if recommended by federal agencies. Catawba County Public Health is preparing to give the additional doses to more people when that approval comes, according to Community Relations Specialist Emily Killian.
The third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was first allowed in mid-August. The current additional dose available is the same vaccine given in the first and second doses.
A recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended additional doses for people over 65 and people most at risk of getting severe COVID-19. The FDA has not approved the recommendation. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is scheduled to meet this week to make recommendations on the use of additional doses.
In Catawba County, public health and several other providers are administering the additional dose to those currently eligible.
The health department is not tracking how many additional doses have been administered but only about 3% of the county’s population is currently eligible, Killian said. The state health department is not tracking additional doses yet either.
How do you know if you should get the booster? Here are some answers as of Sept. 20.
Who is currently eligible for the extra shot?
People whose immune systems have been moderately or severely weakened by disease, medical treatments or an organ transplant are eligible for the additional dose as of Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
That includes people getting active treatment for tumors and blood cancer, organ transplant recipients taking immunosuppressive drugs, recipients of some stem cell transplants, those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency syndromes, those with advanced or untreated HIV infections or people on high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, cancer chemotherapy drugs and some other biologic medicines.
Where can I get an additional dose in Catawba County?
Catawba County Public Health is currently administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
CVS, Walgreens and several other providers like doctor’s offices are offering additional doses, as well.
Is a doctor’s permission required?
No. People who fit the criteria do not need a doctor’s OK to get an additional dose, according to Catawba County Public Health. People are urged to talk to their doctor about whether they should get an additional dose.
Why are only the immune-compromised eligible?
New research suggests some people with compromised immune systems might not get as much immunity as others after the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state. Some small studies showed fully vaccinated but immune-compromised people accounted for a large portion of vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Immune-suppressing medicine or certain diseases can stop the immune system from having as strong of an immune response to the initial vaccine doses. An additional dose could strengthen that response and protect them from serious COVID-19 complications, according to Catawba County Public Health.
When should you get an additional dose?
The additional shot is recommended for people at least 28 days after their second dose, according to NCDHHS.
What if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
A second dose is not yet recommended for people who got the J&J vaccine, according to the state. The CDC expects people who got the J&J vaccine will eventually need a booster shot, but more data is needed to approve the booster.
When will others be able to get a booster shot?
The FDA and CDC are evaluating the safety and effectiveness of a booster dose for non-immunocompromised people, according to the CDC.
More people are expected to be eligible for booster doses this fall, according to the CDC. People are expected to be eligible starting eight months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. A recent FDA advisory committee rejected a proposal to recommend booster shots for the general population.
The state told Catawba County Public Health it could be this month that additional doses are approved for other groups but the answer depends on approval from federal agencies, Killian said.
Why do you need a booster if you’re not immune-compromised?
While the current COVID-19 vaccines’ initial doses are still effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, COVID-19 is constantly evolving, according to the CDC.
The vaccine is effective against the current delta variant but there is some reduced protection from the vaccine, according to the CDC. The booster would help keep a high level of protection.