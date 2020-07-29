Alzheimer's Association offers virtual programs

CHARLOTTE — While the COVID-19 pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer's and all dementia, their families and caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter are continuing to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families.
New topics being added in August include a three-part series “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers - Early-stage” and “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body During a Pandemic."
"Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers - Early-stage" is being offered on Aug. 11, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25. Participants are not required to attend all three parts, but it is recommended. "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body During a Pandemic" is being offered on Aug. 19.
Other virtual programs are also planned in August. They include: "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia," "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior," "Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning," "Effective Communication Strategies" and "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body" (in Spanish). Each is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online. Participants are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs or to register for a class, visit alz.org/northcarolina/helping_you/virtual-offerings or call 800-272-3900. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.