Alzheimer's Association hosts virtual series

CHARLOTTE — The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter are hosting a three-part virtual education series in February.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. This virtual three-part series, "Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis," provides practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage. Attendees will hear from experts, those directly affected, and learn what can be done to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis

Part one — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: What does this diagnosis mean?” — will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Part two — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: The Power of Planning” — will take place Wednesday, Feb. 17, from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Part three — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: Live Well” — will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24, from noon to 1:15 p.m.

The three-part series is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/or in the early stages of Alzheimer's and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. General public interested in learning more about planning, resources, and services that are available may also attend. Interested parties may register for all three, or just those sessions that fit best their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/NavigatingALZFeb2021 or call 1-800-272-3900.