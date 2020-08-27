Alzheimer's Association adds new programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE — While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer's and all dementia, their families and caregivers, including 180,000 in North Carolina and their estimated 479,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, continues to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help North Carolina caregivers and their families. Launched in May in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer's Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.

“We serve a vulnerable population, so we see it as our duty to ensure that all North Carolina caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis continues to alter daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers persist. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information especially amid the ongoing crisis.”