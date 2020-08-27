Alzheimer's Association adds new programs

CHARLOTTE — While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer's and all dementia, their families and caregivers, including 180,000 in North Carolina and their estimated 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, continues to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help North Carolina caregivers and their families. Launched in May in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer's Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.
“We serve a vulnerable population, so we see it as our duty to ensure that all North Carolina caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis continues to alter daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers persist. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information especially amid the ongoing crisis.”
A new topic being added in September includes a three-part series “Living with Alzheimer's — For Middle-Stage Caregivers” which is even more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as caregivers strive to care for individuals living with dementia at home or at a distance.
In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. In this three-part series caregivers and professionals will discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.
"Living with Alzheimer's — For Middle-Stage Caregivers" is being offered on Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. Participants are not required to attend all three parts, but it is recommended.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey.
Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs or to register for a class, visit alz.org/northcarolina/helping_you/virtual-offerings or call 800-272-3900. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.