Alternative mental health treatments to be topic

Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for “Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments” parts 1 and 2. This course is designed both for the care provider and the care recipient. It strategically looks at alternative treatments/practice modalities and their impact on mental health. Many of the “outside of the box” interventions can be incorporated into the life of the individual managing a mental illness and/or their caregiver in an effort to create balance, stability and a reduction in stress and its maladaptive impact on function. Part 1 will begin at 10 a.m. and part 2 at 11 a.m.