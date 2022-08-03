Allen Mitchell Sr., funeral home director and Ridgeview community leader, dies at 84

Allen Mitchell Sr., a longtime Hickory funeral director who was known as a source of wisdom and support throughout the Ridgeview community and beyond, died on July 28 at the age of 84.

A public viewing for Mitchell will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Allen Mitchell Funeral Home in Hickory, the business he started with his wife.

The funeral will be Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, and the family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m.

Mitchell Sr. was born the 16th of 17 children into a sharecropping family in Cleveland County. He moved to Hickory with his family in time for him to finish his senior year at Ridgeview High School.

He had become interested in the funeral industry after he came to admire a funeral director in Cleveland County, his son Allen Mitchell Jr. said.

Mitchell Sr. and his wife Bernice opened their funeral home in 1968. He also served on the Hickory school board for nearly 20 years and was a former president of the Hickory NAACP.

Mitchell Jr. said his father found many ways to help others.

“There’s a lot of kids that got Christmases,” Allen Mitchell Jr. said. “There was a lot of kids that got school clothes. There was a lot of people that got their bills paid. There was a lot of people that actually got buried for free.”

Mitchell Jr. and his sister Regina Taylor laughed when they recalled the number of times people would call upon their father for matters that had nothing to do with funeral services.

“I mean, if they had a problem, they would come and talk to him,” Taylor said. “And I’m like, ‘You’re not a lawyer. You’re not this,’ but they would always come when they had a problem, whether it was through the school system or wherever, and he would either refer them to lawyers or refer them to other people to help them try and solve whatever their issue was.”

Mitchell Jr. added: “Even if somebody got hurt out there, the first place they’d run was here. They’d want him to call 911.”

Mayor Hank Guess called Mitchell Sr.’s death “a tremendous loss.”

Guess’ memories of Mitchell Sr. go back to the late 1970s when Guess was starting as a Hickory police officer patrolling the Ridgeview community and Mitchell Sr. welcomed him to the neighborhood.

He described Mitchell Sr. as a reserved man who shunned recognition but who made contributions to the community, often behind the scenes.

Guess said he continued to seek feedback from Mitchell Sr. after he became mayor.

“He had really good insight into the history of the Ridgeview community and he was able to help me to understand that and help to give me direction on a personal level with his experience and his leadership,” Guess said.

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams, who represents Ridgeview, said he has known the Mitchell family for 20 years and was Mitchell Sr.’s barber for many years.

Williams said Mitchell Sr. was a “pillar of the community” who served as a mentor and father figure to him personally, always ready to give advice on business and life.

“That man was somebody that, I don’t care who you were, anybody could go to him and talk to him for advice or help because he served so many families and so many people and knew the entire community,” Williams said.

In terms of his role in business, Williams called Mitchell Sr. a “symbol of excellence” and used a story from his own experience dealing with Mitchell Sr. in his professional capacity to make the point.

Williams arranged for Mitchell Sr. to do the funeral service for his mother. The decision created some turmoil in Williams’ family, who are from Gaston County and traditionally used a different funeral home.

However, Williams said, Mitchell Sr. was able to win over the family.

“They were a little upset but once he provided the service for my mother, after the service all of my family came to me and was like, ‘Man, he really did such a great job. They were so professional and it was so nice,’” he said.