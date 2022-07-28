'All is well' after lightning strike at Moretz Mills

Moretz Mills sustained minor damage after being hit by a lightning strike on Wednesday evening.

A post on the venue’s Facebook page on Thursday morning confirmed the strike and said the businesses housed at the mill were all open.

“Just want to let everyone know all is well after the lighting strike yesterday evening at Moretz Mills,” read the post. “The lightning strike caused minimal damage and thankfully the building did not catch on fire — just some smoldering/smoke.”

The post went on to thank the Hickory Fire Department for their response and SERVPRO for coming out to clean up at the site.

No change in the weather

The lightning strike was part of one of the afternoon storms that have been a common occurrence in the area for the last few weeks.

Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said high pressure to the west and off the coast created a stalled front which led to the current weather pattern of hot, humid days with storms.

He doesn’t see that changing for a while.

“We may have some days in the 80s, but I think if you kind of want a summary of it, looks like we’re kind of stuck in this hot, humid pattern for the next few weeks,” Powell said.

He said a tropical storm or hurricane could change that. While the next two weeks is looking to be pretty quiet, ocean waters are warm and it’s difficult to say what might be in store later.