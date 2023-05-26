Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In observance of Memorial Day, federal and local government offices will be closed.

Catawba County government offices will be closed on Monday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain Park, Mountain Creek Park, Riverbend Park and St. Stephens Park) will be open, the release said.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed on Monday, the release said.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and Blackburn Solid Waste & Recycling Convenience Center will be open. All other convenience centers (Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) are closed on Mondays, the release said.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter is closed on Mondays, the release said.

Hickory

Hickory city offices will close on Monday. The offices will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed on Monday, the release said.

The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule on Memorial Day.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices and all recreation centers will be closed on Monday, May 29. Parks are open 365 days a year.

Federal offices

The U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

All non-essential federal government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website.

Other Catawba County towns and cities

Newton city offices will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Conover city offices will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Long View town offices will be closed on Monday, according to the town’s website.

Claremont city offices will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Maiden town offices will be closed on Monday, according to the town hall.

Catawba town offices will be closed on Monday, according to the town hall.

Brookford town offices will be closed on Monday, Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong said.

Burke County

Burke County government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Morganton city offices will be closed on Monday, the city’s Public Information Officer Jonelle Sigmon said.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County government offices will be closed on Monday, the county’s Public Information Officer Paige Counts said via email.

All Caldwell County waste management convenience centers will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Alexander County

Alexander County government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville town hall will be closed on Monday, according to the town’s website.

Iredell County

Iredell County government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Statesville city offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no garbage collection on Monday. Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday. The remainder of routes will be on a regular schedule, according to the city’s website.

The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center on Simonton Road will be closed on Monday. The leisure pool and splash pad will remain open. The Bentley Community Center on Third Street will be open, according to the city’s website.

Mooresville town offices will be closed on Monday. All trash collection and recycling will be delayed one day, according to the town’s website.