 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Alice in Wonderland' presentation scheduled

  • 0

HICKORY — Bright Star Touring Theatre will present "Alice in Wonderland" at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Join Alice on her journey into the rabbit hole with the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter in this 45-minute adventure in Wonderland. It is best for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/alice-in-wonderland.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers clear rubble from damaged houses in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert