'Alice in Wonderland' presentation scheduled

HICKORY — Bright Star Touring Theatre will present "Alice in Wonderland" at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Join Alice on her journey into the rabbit hole with the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter in this 45-minute adventure in Wonderland. It is best for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/alice-in-wonderland.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.