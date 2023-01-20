ALFA set to expand operations in 2023

HICKORY — ALFA will be holding an event on Jan. 25 to celebrate the nonprofit's expanding footprint at Steve’s Place, ALFA’s downtown Hickory location, and to unveil its new mission and strategic plan.

The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to be present during the event 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Steve’s Place, 211 N.C. 127, Hickory.

ALFA has been working to adapt to the ever-emerging public health concerns of the surrounding community. This has led to creation of a new strategic plan that will assist ALFA in providing more services/resources to the local community, reaching a larger audience for education, and overall preparedness in the future.

The Jan. 25 event is symbolic for the organization, as this expansion is a representation of ALFA’s commitment to positive growth, a commitment that is geared towards advancing the organization’s services to clients and forging stronger relationships with local partners.

The event will include the release of the 2023-25 strategic plan, and a short program highlighting recent accomplishments and service to the region by ALFA’s CEO, Chris Kliesch.

“As ALFA goes into its 36th year we are excited to announce a new mission and a three-year strategic plan, which reflects ALFA's continued commitment to serving vulnerable members of our community," Kliesch said.

"As ALFA continues to provide HIV prevention and care services, we have adapted to address other public health concerns in our region — high rates of Hepatitis C, alarming rates of sexually transmitted infections and COVID-19.”

ALFA was organized in 1987 as a grassroots effort to provide support services to those affected by HIV in Burke County. With the leadership and dedication of staff, supporters and community partners, ALFA has grown into a multi-faceted organization that provides services and resources to nine counties in northwestern North Carolina, such as HIV and STI testing, sexual education and resources, harm reduction, and services to people living with HIV, including case management, emergency financial assistance, food pantry and housing assistance.