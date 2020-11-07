ALFA presents Legacy Award to Michelle Lusk

HICKORY — The AIDS Leadership Foothills-area Alliance (ALFA) has presented Michelle Lusk, vice president of the Catawba Valley Health System, the Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Legacy Award, which is an annual award to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions in support of HIV/AIDS services in our local community.

Lusk served for 10 years on the ALFA board. As a board member, she has been part of the Strategic Planning Committee, a member of the executive director search committee, and helped the board navigate many difficult decisions. Her skills, leadership, drive, and compassion have been critical to ALFA’s long-term success.

She has been instrumental in securing financial support for staff, supplies and monthly operating expenses in addition to contracting with ALFA to provide medical case management, emergency financial assistance, medical transportation, harm reduction, and food assistance to clients.

Chris Kliesch, ALFA CEO, said, "With her expertise and professionalism, Michelle has been a vital supporter of ALFA. She is also a valuable source of professional and personal support to me. Her support has allowed ALFA to continue to grow and offer more community services to support our vision of ending stigma and barriers to care for a future free of HIV, and we are truly grateful for her service to our community."