Alexander County youths achieve Eagle Scout rank

BETHLEHEM — Boy Scouts of America Troop 275 of Bethlehem held an Eagle Court of Honor on Sept. 26 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The Eagle Court of Honor was led by Scoutmaster Rob Duncan and members of Troop 275. The two new Eagle Scouts in Troop 275 include Gavin Roupe and Jackson Reid, both of Bethlehem.

Gavin is the son of Fred and Jennifer Roupe and the brother of Tessa Roupe. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 275, chartered to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Gavin was pleased to have his father as an assistant scoutmaster of the troop.

To earn the rank of Eagle, Roupe completed 21 merit badges and demonstrated leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project. For his project, he chose to construct and install a Little Free Library at Crosspoint Park in Bethlehem and a food pantry box located at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Along with the high honor of Eagle Scout, Gavin is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He expressed his appreciation for the support of his family and scout leaders.

Gavin, a senior at Alexander Early College, is a member and executive officer of the NJROTC and Beta Club member. An employee of Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams, he plans to attend North Carolina State University to pursue an engineering degree.