Alexander County youths achieve Eagle Scout rank

BETHLEHEM — Boy Scouts of America Troop 275 of Bethlehem held an Eagle Court of Honor on Sept. 26 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The Eagle Court of Honor was led by Scoutmaster Rob Duncan and members of Troop 275. The two new Eagle Scouts in Troop 275 include Gavin Roupe and Jackson Reid, both of Bethlehem.
Gavin is the son of Fred and Jennifer Roupe and the brother of Tessa Roupe. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 275, chartered to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Gavin was pleased to have his father as an assistant scoutmaster of the troop.
To earn the rank of Eagle, Roupe completed 21 merit badges and demonstrated leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project. For his project, he chose to construct and install a Little Free Library at Crosspoint Park in Bethlehem and a food pantry box located at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Along with the high honor of Eagle Scout, Gavin is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He expressed his appreciation for the support of his family and scout leaders.
Gavin, a senior at Alexander Early College, is a member and executive officer of the NJROTC and Beta Club member. An employee of Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams, he plans to attend North Carolina State University to pursue an engineering degree.
Jackson, son of Tim and Donna Reid, joined Troop 275 sponsored by Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church following membership in Cub Scout Pack 275 sponsored by Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethlehem.
Jackson completed his Eagle requirements in May of 2021 after completing 21 merit badges and Eagle project of an outdoor worship space at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Of special note was his completion of all four religious program awards and serving in various leadership roles within the troop. He presently is a member of the Order of the Arrow. A senior at Alexander Central High School, Jackson hopes to attend Texas A & M University.
Jackson expressed his appreciation to his parents and to scout leaders Brian Heath and Rob Duncan for their support during his trail to Eagle. He says the scouting program has given him a better understanding of service to the less fortunate, given him life-long friendships, and he feels fortunate to learn many leadership skills for his future undertakings.