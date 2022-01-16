Alexander County water system to expand

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County water system is going to expand thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $7.3 million.

At the Jan. 10 meeting, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement for engineering services to begin the planning process for the water line extension project. The agreement named McGill Associates as the engineering firm for the project.

McGill will complete the preliminary design, survey, design and permitting, easement map development, and bidding and award within a 12-month period and then provide general administration of the construction contract for a cost of $578,300.

“There are many people in Alexander County who are unserved or underserved in terms of having a reliable, quality water source. We are excited to continue to expand the county water system at no cost to our citizens by using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act,” said Chairman Ronnie Reese.