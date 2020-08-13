Alexander County Schools honors science teacher

TAYLORSVILLE — Sixth-grade science teacher Ryan Rowe of West Alexander Middle Schools is the 2020 Alexander County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Rowe, Jacob Lail, WAMS principal, and Katelyn Nash, assistant principal, were present for the surprise presentation from Jennifer Hefner on Aug. 5 at the school. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and schools closing in March, the district was unable to make the selection in the spring or host the end-of-year celebration.
“I was surprised and honored to be selected as the teacher of the year for Alexander County Schools. There are so many great educators in this school system, and I am humbled to be selected among them. I love this community, and I look forward to serving the district to the best of my ability,” Rowe said.
Rowe is beginning his sixth year as a science teacher at West Alexander Middle. He serves as the chair of the school leadership team. Rowe is often recognized for his real-life application teaching practices.
The school district begins each school year with an opening session to welcome teachers and staff back to school. The teacher of the year is a keynote speaker for the event. This year’s pre-recorded session was shared in smaller groups at the schools. Rowe spoke about two key points — balance and adaptability. He encouraged school staff to seek balance in all aspects of their lives and embrace the ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances.
