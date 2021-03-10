 Skip to main content
Alexander County restaurant and day care center remain closed following Tuesday fires
image0.jpeg

Small Hands Day Care was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty, WSOC-TV

The Alexander County Fire Marshal’s office has completed investigations into two fires that occurred in Alexander County on Tuesday.

The cause of a fire at Blondeez restaurant Tuesday morning was determined to be a pot of chili that was left on the stove and burned, according to Fire Marshal Mark Earle.

Earle said the fire was confined to the kitchen and caused an estimated $8,000 in damage.

The restaurant remained closed on Wednesday due to the fire damage. “Due to small fire in the kitchen, we will be closed for a few days,” a post on the restaurant’s social media page read. “We need to do some repairs and cleaning.”

No injuries were reported.

Bethlehem Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Fire at Stony Point day care

A fire was reported at a day care in Stony Point on Tuesday.

The fire started outside the front entrance to Small Hands Day Care, according to Earle. Nine adults and 39 children were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Earle said they determined the fire to be accidental but it isn't clear how it started. He added that the fire appeared to have started in mulch outside the day care.

The day care center saw an estimated $30,000 in damage and will be closed temporarily.

Firefighters from Stony Point, Hiddenite and Vashti departments responded to the scene along with Alexander County EMS.

