Alexander County promised 300 vaccine doses for 3 weeks

Mass COVID-19 vaccination events across the state, part of an effort to get more doses administered quickly in North Carolina, left Alexander County with no vaccine supply this week. The county was promised it will receive doses for the next three weeks.

North Carolina felt pressure from the federal government to deplete the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the state had on hand before Tuesday to avoid a decrease in supply, according to an email from the Director of North Carolina Governor's Western Office Drew Christy to local health officials.

The federal government indicated it might reduce vaccine allocations for states with large amounts of supply on hand, the email read.

To deliver more doses, the state planned large-scale vaccination events, including one at Charlotte Motor Speedway and another at Bank Of America Stadium.

As a result, some vaccine providers got very few doses or no doses at all this week, Christy wrote. The Alexander County Health Department, the only provider in the county, did not get any new first doses this week.

Going forward, counties will receive some doses each week, though limited supply may mean small shipments.