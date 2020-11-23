Alexander County prison inmate dies of COVID-19

An inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution died of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The man was hospitalized with the virus on Nov. 9, the same day he tested positive, according to a press release from NCDPS. He died on Nov. 22.
He was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions, according to the release.
“His death is saddening,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the press release. “We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
The death is part of an outbreak at the state prison, where there are 43 active cases of COVID-19, according to NCDPS. There were another 135 cases that are now considered recovered.
Case count
Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Catawba County on Monday..
The five deaths were a person in their 60s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s. All were hospitalized for COVID-19. One death, a person in their 80s, was related to a congregate care outbreak, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There have been 12 new deaths reported in the past seven days. There have been 87 deaths.
The county reported 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the county total at 6,424, according to public health. There are 51 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
With increasing cases and deaths in the county, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated the county alert system to classify Catawba County as a "‘red" county — one where community spread is critical. There are 20 North Carolina counties labeled red. Last week, when the county alert system was first released, Catawba County was considered an orange county, where spread is substantial.
Statewide, North Carolina reported 2,419 new COVID-19 cases, putting the state total at 339,194, according to NCDHHS. There are 1,601 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,039 people have died.
