Alexander County prison inmate dies of COVID-19

An inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution died of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The man was hospitalized with the virus on Nov. 9, the same day he tested positive, according to a press release from NCDPS. He died on Nov. 22.

He was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions, according to the release.

“His death is saddening,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the press release. “We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

The death is part of an outbreak at the state prison, where there are 43 active cases of COVID-19, according to NCDPS. There were another 135 cases that are now considered recovered.

Case count

Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Catawba County on Monday..

The five deaths were a person in their 60s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s. All were hospitalized for COVID-19. One death, a person in their 80s, was related to a congregate care outbreak, according to Catawba County Public Health.