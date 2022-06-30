Alexander County native's art featured at gallery

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Alyson Cunningham for an emerging artist exhibit.
Cunningham, a native of Alexander County, began drawing and painting as a child. She prefers acrylic and watercolor for her paintings. For her drawings she enjoys using charcoal, graphite and ink. Inspiration for her art comes from other artists and from personal experiences. She said that each of her paintings has at least one mistake which keeps her grounded and serves as a reminder that nothing or no one is perfect. Her goal is to never lose the passion for life that serves as a muse for each work of art.
This free exhibit is on display through July on the second floor gallery of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road. The gallery is open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are handicap accessible.
For more information, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.