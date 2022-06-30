Alexander County native's art featured at gallery

Cunningham, a native of Alexander County, began drawing and painting as a child. She prefers acrylic and watercolor for her paintings. For her drawings she enjoys using charcoal, graphite and ink. Inspiration for her art comes from other artists and from personal experiences. She said that each of her paintings has at least one mistake which keeps her grounded and serves as a reminder that nothing or no one is perfect. Her goal is to never lose the passion for life that serves as a muse for each work of art.