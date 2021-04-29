Alexander County mill weaves fabric for Olympic uniforms

An Alexander County mill is weaving fabric that will be used in the uniforms of American athletes competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Schneider Mills has already finished about 30,000 yards of the 48,000 yards of woven fabric that will be used in the uniforms, said Curt Parker, Schneider’s vice president of operations.

“It’s really a relatively small order … but it’s also very neat to be involved in this type of project,” Parker said.

Unifi is providing the yarn — which is made from recycled plastic bottles — for Schneider to weave. From there, the fabric will go for additional processing at a New York company called Brookwood.

Ralph Lauren will be the final customer for the product.

“Schneider Mills is proud to be a part of the USA Olympic team,” Tim Little, co-president of Schneider Mills, said in a news release from Alexander County. “This is one of the many unique products that our fabric is used for. Our employees love the fact that the material they make goes into parachutes, flags, and now Olympic uniforms. It’s just one of the perks of working here.”