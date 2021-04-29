 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander County mill weaves fabric for Olympic uniforms
0 comments
top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County mill weaves fabric for Olympic uniforms

{{featured_button_text}}
Schneider Mills

Schneider Mills employees Jeff Griffin and Donna Begley work one of the looms at the plant. The company is in the process of producing fabric that will be used in uniforms at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

 COURTESY OF ALEXANDER COUNTY, GARY HERMAN

An Alexander County mill is weaving fabric that will be used in the uniforms of American athletes competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Schneider Mills has already finished about 30,000 yards of the 48,000 yards of woven fabric that will be used in the uniforms, said Curt Parker, Schneider’s vice president of operations.

“It’s really a relatively small order … but it’s also very neat to be involved in this type of project,” Parker said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Unifi is providing the yarn — which is made from recycled plastic bottles — for Schneider to weave. From there, the fabric will go for additional processing at a New York company called Brookwood.

Ralph Lauren will be the final customer for the product.

“Schneider Mills is proud to be a part of the USA Olympic team,” Tim Little, co-president of Schneider Mills, said in a news release from Alexander County. “This is one of the many unique products that our fabric is used for. Our employees love the fact that the material they make goes into parachutes, flags, and now Olympic uniforms. It’s just one of the perks of working here.”

From manufacturing fabric for parachutes, automotive airbags, surgical bandages, tents, flags and a variety of other military uses, Schneider Mills is a weaver of synthetic fiber goods for a wide variety of end uses. The company produced materials used in the parachute for the Mars Rover.

The company has approximately 300 employees working in the 450,000-square-foot plant in Taylorsville, which produces 1 million to 1.5 million yards of textiles each week, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert