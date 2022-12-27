Alexander County manager died over the weekend; French served the county since 1999

The county manager for Alexander County died on Saturday, according to a news release from the county.

Richard “Rick” Louis French, 70, had served as the county manager since April 1999. A management team, consisting of department heads, the clerk to the board and the county commission chairman and vice chairman, is in place to fulfill the county manager’s duties, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said via email.

Before serving in Alexander County, French was the county manager in Lincoln County from 1993-98, city manager in Newton from 1988-93, city administrator in Hamlet from 1986-88, town manager in Mebane from 1983-86 and town manager in Huntersville from 1976-83, the release said.

French earned his master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He was a Mountaineers fan and a member of the Yosef club for more than 20 years, the release said.

French served as chairman of the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation. He also served on the county’s Historic Preservation Committee. Regionally, he served as chairman of the Vaya Health board of directors and the Greenway Public Transportation board of directors, the release said.

One of French’s major accomplishments in Alexander County was the planning and creation of Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area, which was perhaps his favorite project during his tenure in Alexander County, the release said.

The park opened in May 2012. French, his staff and volunteers hosted numerous trail races and events over the years, including the Vertical Mile Challenge, Vertical Night Challenge, Run for the Dogs, RockyFest Trail Race, and the RockyFest event. People from all over North Carolina, and beyond, travel to Rocky Face Park to enjoy rock climbing, hiking, scenic views, and special events, the release said.