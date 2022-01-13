 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alexander County man charged with possession of stolen property; trailer reported missing in Hickory was recovered in Bethlehem
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County man charged with possession of stolen property; trailer reported missing in Hickory was recovered in Bethlehem

  • Updated
An Alexander County man was arrested Wednesday when his vehicle was pulling a trailer that was reported stolen in Hickory, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Stephen Slate Shaw, 41, is charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of burglary tools.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office was called to Woodring Lane in the Bethlehem community about a suspicious person on Wednesday night around 9:30, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Officers found a Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer with a Georgia license plate near the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle registration search on the trailer showed it was reported stolen in Hickory.

Officers searched the truck and found stolen tools and lock-picking tools, the release said.

Shaw was arrested and taken to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center. He is being held under a $20,000 secured bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Alexander County District Court.

More charges may be filed as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Stephen Shaw
