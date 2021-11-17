 Skip to main content
Alexander County Library hosts knitting group
TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Library is restarting its “Sit & Knit” activities at the main branch in Taylorsville beginning Nov. 18. The public is invited to join the fun and knit together every Thursday at 10 a.m.

No experience is necessary, and no knitting needles are required. The main library has round looms available for knitting, and staff will teach a simple hat pattern to anyone who would like to learn.

The library is taking donations of yarn as all the hats made during “Sit & Knit” will be donated to local organizations such as nursing homes, crisis centers, and more. If knitters bring their own yarn, they can keep their own creations.

There are multiple knitting looms and hooks available at the library, but needle knitters and folks who love to crochet are welcome to join the fun. Knitters can bring their own projects and share their knowledge with the group.

For more information, call 828-632-4058 or visit the main branch at 77 First Ave., SW, in Taylorsville.

