TAYLORSVILLE — Music lovers will want to mark their calendars for the Alexander County Summer Concert Series on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. Concerts are planned for May 20, July 15, July 29, Sept. 9, and Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The May 20 concert features Trial by Fire – Tribute to Journey. These five seasoned North Carolina-based musicians embrace the sound and visuals of the Steve Perry era of Journey. Sing along with “Don’t Stop Believin'," “Wheel in the Sky,” “Lights,” "Separate Ways," "Faithfully," and many more of Journey’s greatest hits. View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/iHve3oePPik.

The July 15 concert features Mock of Ages — The Ultimate Def Leppard Tribute. Mock of Ages has brought together some of the best musicians in the Southeast for the sole purpose of paying tribute to their favorite rock band of all time. The group works very hard to meticulously replicate all of Def Leppard’s hit songs while capturing the feel and vibe of the band. View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ET5bRRL3cls.

Following the Mock of Ages concert, Alexander County will then host a patriotic fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m. at Alexander Central High School near Cougar Stadium.

The July 29 concert features Southern gospel favorite, The Whisnants. This traditional gospel group dates back to its beginnings in 1970 in Morganton. Years passed and the group’s legacy and worship continue as they play for large crowds throughout the Southeast and beyond. They celebrated 13 No. 1 songs from 2001 to 2013 and their first single in 2014 was nominated as a top 10 favorite song in the Singing News Top 40 Year End Chart. View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yCy59_H9sxg.

The Sept. 9 concert features The Ultimate Eagles Tribute — On the Border. The band performed in July 2022 at Courthouse Park and is back by popular demand. They will treat the audience to an authentic concert experience while journeying through the Eagles’ songbook. The band covers every big hit, from ballads such as “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes” to rock hits such as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight." View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/bRUnUnQ8K1Y.

The Sept. 30 concert features The Extraordinaires from the Hickory/Charlotte area. Formed in the spring of 2003 from a group that loves the classics and rhythm & blues, the band has a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. View a sample video on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/762095536.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is at 101 West Main Ave. in Taylorsville.