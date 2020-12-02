Alexander County holds virtual parade

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alexander County Christmas Parade will be held virtually this year.

This version of the Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government. Video of parades from 2012-2019 will be featured in the Parade Marathon, which is approximately 8-9 hours long.

The Parade Marathon will be available online through the sites below:

On the county website at alexandercountync.gov/parade

On YouTube at http://bit.ly/ACParades

Dec. 24–27 on the Government Channel (Spectrum Channel 192)

On the Government Channel VOD server at alexandercountync.tv

The Virtual Christmas Marathon Parade will be available for viewing on Dec. 5 and 6, and again through Dec. 24-27.