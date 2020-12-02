 Skip to main content
Alexander County holds virtual parade
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alexander County Christmas Parade will be held virtually this year.

This version of the Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government. Video of parades from 2012-2019 will be featured in the Parade Marathon, which is approximately 8-9 hours long.

The Parade Marathon will be available online through the sites below:

The Virtual Christmas Marathon Parade will be available for viewing on Dec. 5 and 6, and again through Dec. 24-27.

