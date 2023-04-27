Extra police have been stationed at Alexander Central High School following a phone call on Thursday.
The Alexander County Schools district made a post on Facebook saying that all students are safe and staying inside the building.
“Alexander Central High School received a concerning phone call this morning. The police department is investigating the call and has added an extra presence on campus,” the post said.
