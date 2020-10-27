Alexander County courts canceled for week; COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties

There are 33 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cases climbed to 822 total in Alexander County as of Monday, according to an update from Herman. There are 118 active cases in quarantine, 14 people hospitalized and there have been nine deaths. Of the total cases, 681 have recovered.

Caldwell County saw its largest increase of cases in a single report, with 98 new confirmed cases reported on Monday, according to a press release from the county. The previous high was 69 cases in one report.

The county is just starting to trace the new cases but does not see a link to any outbreaks, Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in the release.

“Upon initial review of these cases, we do not see obvious connections pointing to new outbreaks or clusters, but we will continue to monitor for any connections between cases,” she said. “The one change we’ve seen is an increase in testing.”

In October, the county saw an average of 285 tests completed per day. In September, about 145 were completed per day, according to the release.

Caldwell County also saw one additional COVID-19 death Monday. The patient was over 75 years old, was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, the press release said.