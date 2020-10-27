Alexander County courts canceled for week; COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties

Alexander County courts are closed for the rest of the week as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
The courts were closed Tuesday morning by Chief District Court Judge L.D. Graham, who announced that "as a precaution, courts in Alexander County are closed for the remainder of the week.”
The courthouse will remain open. Court will resume Monday.
For those with court cases scheduled for Oct. 27-30, cases will be rescheduled, according to Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman. In most cases, the attorneys will contact their clients with rescheduling information, he said. Anyone with a rescheduling question should call the Alexander County Clerk of Court Office at 828-635-3113.
Case count
Catawba County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one coronavirus-related death, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The latest death was that of a person in their 70s who was hospitalized. They were at risk due to their age, medical condition, race or ethnicity, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian There have been 64 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.
The new cases put the county total at 4,343 total cases since the pandemic began.
There are 33 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Cases climbed to 822 total in Alexander County as of Monday, according to an update from Herman. There are 118 active cases in quarantine, 14 people hospitalized and there have been nine deaths. Of the total cases, 681 have recovered.
Caldwell County saw its largest increase of cases in a single report, with 98 new confirmed cases reported on Monday, according to a press release from the county. The previous high was 69 cases in one report.
The county is just starting to trace the new cases but does not see a link to any outbreaks, Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in the release.
“Upon initial review of these cases, we do not see obvious connections pointing to new outbreaks or clusters, but we will continue to monitor for any connections between cases,” she said. “The one change we’ve seen is an increase in testing.”
In October, the county saw an average of 285 tests completed per day. In September, about 145 were completed per day, according to the release.
Caldwell County also saw one additional COVID-19 death Monday. The patient was over 75 years old, was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, the press release said.
There are 19 people hospitalized and 31 have died as of Monday.
Burke County also reported an additional death, its 55th, on Tuesday. The person was in their 90s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID-10 complications.
Burke saw 24 new cases reported Monday, putting the county total at 2,977. There are seven people hospitalized with the virus and 2,533 are recovered.
Statewide there were 2,141 new cases reported on Tuesday. There are 263,883 total cases and 231,611 are considered recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 1,214 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,211 have died.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.