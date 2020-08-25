Alexander County company plans job fair

TAYLORSVILLE — Job seekers are invited to a job fair at Schneider Mills Inc. on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon to apply for numerous jobs on second and third shifts. There will be gift drawings each hour.

Available jobs include cloth room operator, $12-$15 per hour; lab assistant, $12-$16 per hour; warping fork lift operator, $12-$14 per hour; slashing tender, $14-$19 per hour; weaver, $14-$19 per hour; fixer, $15-$21 per hour; and management trainee, salary to be determined.

Schneider Mills offers a benefits package including group health, life, dental, and short-term and long-term disability insurance; vacation; quarterly hourly incentive; 401K; and profit sharing.

The company is also offering a $1,000 employee referral bonus for this event only. The new hire must meet all criteria, must perform all job duties, must be employed for at least six months, and referral name must be on the application when submitted.

Schneider Mills, on N.C. 16 North, is a state-of-the art fiber weaving company that has been in Alexander County since 1946.

Learn more at www.schneidermills.com/about-us.html.