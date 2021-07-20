Alexander County commissioner killed in car collision while in Ohio

An Alexander County commissioner died in a car accident on Monday, according to a news release from the county.

Commissioner Jeffrey Peal sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle collision on Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m. while traveling in Ohio. He was 57 years old, the release said.

“We are truly saddened and devastated to learn the tragic news of Jeff’s passing. He was an excellent example of a public servant who used his knowledge and experience for the betterment of Alexander County and our citizens,” said Commission Chairman Larry Yoder. “He loved God, his family, his country, and his county. We will never forget him.”

County Manager Rick French expressed his appreciation for Peal and his concern for the family. “Jeff made significant contributions during his service to Alexander County, and he will be sorely missed,” French said. “Our sincere condolences are extended to his family who lost a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of healing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peal, originally from Ohio, was elected to his first four-year term on the Alexander County board in 2016. He was re-elected to a second term in 2020.