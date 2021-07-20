Alexander County commissioner killed in car collision while in Ohio

An Alexander County commissioner died in a car accident on Monday, according to a news release from the county.
Commissioner Jeffrey Peal sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle collision on Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m. while traveling in Ohio. He was 57 years old, the release said.
“We are truly saddened and devastated to learn the tragic news of Jeff’s passing. He was an excellent example of a public servant who used his knowledge and experience for the betterment of Alexander County and our citizens,” said Commission Chairman Larry Yoder. “He loved God, his family, his country, and his county. We will never forget him.”
County Manager Rick French expressed his appreciation for Peal and his concern for the family. “Jeff made significant contributions during his service to Alexander County, and he will be sorely missed,” French said. “Our sincere condolences are extended to his family who lost a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of healing.”
Peal, originally from Ohio, was elected to his first four-year term on the Alexander County board in 2016. He was re-elected to a second term in 2020.
Peal moved to Alexander County in 2007. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Renee; their three children Savannah, Baylee, and Elijah; and four grandchildren. Baylee, the wife of Seth Sigmon, just gave birth to their first child on July 17. Savannah and husband Ryan Wilson have three young children. Elijah is a rising senior at Alexander Central High School.
In addition to being a commissioner, Peal served as the principal at Millersville Christian Academy, and taught masters and doctoral level courses in school administration and leadership as an adjunct professor.
Peal was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He and his family recently started attending Millersville Baptist Church.
Peal graduated from River Local High School, West Liberty State College (undergraduate), and Gardner-Webb University where he earned a master's degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership. He retired after a successful career as a high school teacher and coach for 13 years, principal and assistant principal for seven years, and at the Alexander County Schools Central Office serving as executive director of human resources, associate superintendent, and interim superintendent for a total of nine years.