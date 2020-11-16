Alexander County battling COVID-19 outbreaks, increasing cases

“Often the individual didn't realize they were sick. They didn’t have a fever, they weren't feeling sick,” she said. “Then they would begin not feeling well, so the cases started coming.”

The organizations affected have been very willing to work with the health department, Whisnant said. She worries there may be more spread through small outbreaks, though.

The health department does its best to encourage people to practice the best defenses against spread: wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. Whisnant worries the effectiveness of the message is waning. “I think people are tired of hearing it,” she said. “It is hard to keep saying the same thing. We are trying to come up with new messaging to encourage and that's a hard thing to do, because it is still the same basic principles.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The increase in hospitalizations is a growing concern for Whisnant. In July, the county saw one or two people hospitalized at a time. The number has grown dramatically in recent days. While the county is still seeing cases with mild symptoms — often in younger people — it is often cases in people with chronic illness that progress to the point of hospitalization, she said.

“It’s very scary,” she said. "Our cases in those with diabetes and lung issues are far worse.”