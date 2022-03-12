Alexander County attains Certified Local Government status

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County joins 11 counties and 60 cities in North Carolina as a Certified Local Government (CLG) through the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service. Commissioners approved an agreement to become a CLG at their March 7 meeting.

Connie Kincaid, Business Development Manager with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation and staff liaison for the Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee, presented information about the CLG program and the associated benefits. The National Historic Preservation Act established the CLG program to provide financial and technical assistance to preserve historic properties in counties and municipalities that have their own historic preservation commission and a program meeting federal and state standards.

Kincaid said one of the primary benefits of being a CLG is the ability to compete for grant funding to advance local historic preservation efforts. The county will also receive technical assistance and training from the State Historic Preservation Office and participate in nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, as well as other benefits.