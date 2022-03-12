Alexander County attains Certified Local Government status

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County joins 11 counties and 60 cities in North Carolina as a Certified Local Government (CLG) through the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service. Commissioners approved an agreement to become a CLG at their March 7 meeting.
Connie Kincaid, Business Development Manager with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation and staff liaison for the Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee, presented information about the CLG program and the associated benefits. The National Historic Preservation Act established the CLG program to provide financial and technical assistance to preserve historic properties in counties and municipalities that have their own historic preservation commission and a program meeting federal and state standards.
Kincaid said one of the primary benefits of being a CLG is the ability to compete for grant funding to advance local historic preservation efforts. The county will also receive technical assistance and training from the State Historic Preservation Office and participate in nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, as well as other benefits.
Commissioners expressed their appreciation to the Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee for their work and dedication.
On a related note, commissioners heard a report from Audrey Thomas, historic survey specialist with the State Historic Preservation Office, regarding the Taylorsville Comprehensive Municipal Study which was completed over the past year. She said the architectural survey creates a lasting record of historic places, promotes a better understanding of local heritage, and identifies significant properties. During the project, Thomas surveyed 176 individual buildings in the town including industrial, institutional, religious, commercial, and residential properties.
In June 2021, the Downtown Taylorsville Historic District was placed on the state study list identifying the potential for National Register listing. Thomas determined that 33 buildings in the district are eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. She said there would be no obligations or restrictions on private property owners; however, they would be eligible for tax incentives during federal and state-approved preservation projects.