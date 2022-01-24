Alexander County artists receive grants

Tilley was a recipient of the Artist Support Grant in 2020 as well, and has used funding to upgrade her equipment and studio. Grant funds will enable Tilley to purchase equipment. The public is invited to visit her Facebook page Badger Glass, for information on purchasing stained glass or contacting the artist for commissioned work. Tilley’s work is also for sale in the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s gift shop. She sells her stained glass at area festivals and has been featured on the Third Floor Emerging Artist Gallery at the Lucas Mansion.

Prince is a leather artist and leather worker. Her love of the art of carving and tooling onto leather started by signing up for a belt-making class through the Hiddenite Center many years ago. The art of leather working became her passion and she creates Bible covers, journals, gun cases, gun belts with holsters, guitar straps, belts and wallets, and various other leather accessories.

She enjoys demonstrating the art of leatherwork to students at the North Carolina Heritage Fair, and selling items from her website and at festivals such as Villages of Yesteryear at the N.C. State Fair, the Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, and the Folk Life Tent at Merlefest. The funding will provide equipment.