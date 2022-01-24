Alexander County artists receive grants

HIDDENITE — Yolanda Prince and Samantha Tilley, both of Hiddenite, received Artist Support Grants in December 2021. The grant opens in the fall to North Carolina artists through their area arts councils.
The program was administered by the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
This program provides financial support to committed, gifted individual artists, as well as small unincorporated groups of collaborating artists residing in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, and McDowell counties and is intended to support a broad range of talented artists in the genres of visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography, and interdisciplinary arts.
Tilley works as a stained glass artist from her home studio in her spare time when she’s not home schooling her sons or caring for her family. Her love of stained glass and the inspiration to become a stained glass artist came from her adoration of the beautiful windows in the church she attended as a child. Tilley’s work ranges from wall hangings and church windows, to ornaments and commissioned works of art.
Tilley was a recipient of the Artist Support Grant in 2020 as well, and has used funding to upgrade her equipment and studio. Grant funds will enable Tilley to purchase equipment. The public is invited to visit her Facebook page Badger Glass, for information on purchasing stained glass or contacting the artist for commissioned work. Tilley’s work is also for sale in the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s gift shop. She sells her stained glass at area festivals and has been featured on the Third Floor Emerging Artist Gallery at the Lucas Mansion.
Prince is a leather artist and leather worker. Her love of the art of carving and tooling onto leather started by signing up for a belt-making class through the Hiddenite Center many years ago. The art of leather working became her passion and she creates Bible covers, journals, gun cases, gun belts with holsters, guitar straps, belts and wallets, and various other leather accessories.
She enjoys demonstrating the art of leatherwork to students at the North Carolina Heritage Fair, and selling items from her website and at festivals such as Villages of Yesteryear at the N.C. State Fair, the Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, and the Folk Life Tent at Merlefest. The funding will provide equipment.
The public is invited to visit Prince’s Facebook page at Prince’s Custom Leather for contact information or to place an order.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org ,visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.