Alexander County artist teaches students how to create barn quilts

Alexander County resident Carol Mitchell is an artist and, as she described, “a traveling teacher.”

“I go to wherever anybody wants me to go, and I teach 10 people at a time,” said Carol. “The class is four hours.”

At the class’s conclusion, each participant takes home the 2-by-2-foot barn quilt that she or he painted.

What’s a barn quilt, you ask? It’s a painted wood square reminiscent of a quilt block. It’s often hung on a barn, possibly just for decorative value or maybe to let passersby know something about the person or family who owns the barn. People also hang barn quilts beside their front doors, on their garages or inside their homes. Barn quilts can be small or large, usually square but occasionally rectangular.

Carol majored in art at Middle Tennessee University and has been painting ever since. Using acrylics, she especially enjoys painting flowers. About 10 years ago, she decided to paint a barn quilt. Then she created one for a friend. Other acquaintances asked for Carol’s barn quilts, so she decided to start selling them. Word spread and store owners asked to buy Carol’s barn quilts to sell in their establishments. Besides supplying retailers, she sold her barn quilts at art shows.

Finally, Carol decided she’d teach people how to paint their own barn quilts, and a highly successful barn quilt instructor was born, one who travels inside and outside North Carolina multiple times per week to instruct groups in the art of barn quilt painting.

I found my way to Carol and Steve Mitchell’s 135-year-old home on their farm, Mountainside Farms, where Steve is an alfalfa hay farmer, and he and Carol grow 1,100 ferns in a greenhouse for the purpose of selling the plants wholesale in the spring. The farm initially had belonged to Steve’s parents. Carol explained, “In what is now the living room, 11 children were born. Steve is number 11.” His oldest living sibling is 99-year-old World War II veteran Marlow Mitchell, who’d been born second.

Walking into the house through the back door put me in Carol’s studio. Finished and in-progress barn quilts leaned against walls. Carol picked up a barn quilt depicting her rendition of the American flag. She said the design was the most popular among her students. Another well-liked motif, she said, is the sunflower. Carol said people love it, but it’s the most difficult and time-consuming due to the extra effort needed when drawing it on the board — getting all the lines straight — before commencing painting.

Another oft-chosen figure is North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal.

Students decide which designs they’ll paint by looking at several finished barn quilts.

“All the boards are drawn with a grid,” Carol told me, “a 3-inch or 4-inch or 8-inch grid.” In addition to all the materials necessary to complete a barn quilt, including an MDO, or medium density overlay, board that’s weather resistant, Carol gives each student papers upon which the student’s chosen design is laid out in steps to follow. From what I was beginning to understand, the barn quilts that the students create require mathematical precision and, for most, strict adherence to symmetry. I don’t have the hands of an artist, but I think even I could produce a pretty good barn quilt under Carol’s careful tutelage.

Carol’s granddaughters, Alea Mitchell, 16, and Laurel Mitchell, 13, are barn quilt artists and often work as Carol’s teaching assistants. Sandy Herman of Taylorsville also serves as Carol’s aide.

Of course, a seasoned barn quilt artist can take the idea and run with it. Carol designs and produces some really large barn quilts, for example. She completed an 8-by-8-foot masterpiece that hangs on a barn owned by local landscaper Randy Hefner. He told Carol what he had in mind, “a barn on a barn quilt,” she reported. Carol then initiated brainstorming and researching to decide what else to paint on the barn quilt and the colors to use. She decided on an “H” for Hefner, colors related to hunting since Randy was a deer hunter (greens for camouflage, sky blue, orange, and yellow for safety), and a star shape for the rising sun.

“I’ve done many large [barn quilts] for barns in several states,” Carol reported, “as far north as Connecticut, as far south as Florida.”

Also for experienced barn quilt painters are projects requiring advanced skills. “The hardest one I ever did,” said Carol, “was a United States flag that appears to be waving in the wind.”

“I want to see people happy,” Carol pointed out. “People — men, women, couples — are happy with their barn quilts.”

Just as important to Carol is supporting her community, and she did just that when she painted and donated over half of the 160 barn quilts that hang on the eastern wall of downtown Taylorsville’s Alexander County Services building. The Community Barn Quilt Project, suggested by Taylorsville resident Reita Bryant and coordinated by Taylorsville Town Council member Jack Simms, took shape during the pandemic. Jack said he visited Mt. Ulla in Rowan County to see the township’s barn quilt mural, liked it, and then contacted Carol for her input. Next, he began talking “to the powers that be to get it going,” he said.

Now, barn quilts representing businesses, churches, civic organizations, veterans, and so on, along with memorials, cover a good portion of the wall, representing the work of many barn quilt painters. “We’ve got great artisans, led by Miss Carol,” said Jack, who attached the barn quilts to a large wooden grid installed on the wall. A particularly touching one, a 4-by-4-foot that Carol produced, has “Taylorsville” in the center and on points radiating from the center are the distances to various cities near and far. Carol completed the barn quilt in memory of Jack’s son, Joshua Paul Simms, who at age 19 was killed in a car accident.

Jack and Carol are hoping people continue to paint barn quilts for the wall that isn’t quite covered yet. Jack said he’d heard about “a movement to get barn quilts for each school in Alexander County.”

So, if you’d like to paint a barn quilt under Carol’s guidance, gather seven to nine of your best buddies, secure a location, and contact Carol: 828-612-6077 or carolstevem@gmail.com. The cost is $70 per person if the location is within a two-hour drive from Alexander County; $75 per person if farther. Find more information at alexandercountyonline.com, Barn Quilt Squares by Carol.