 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander County artist receives grant
0 comments

Alexander County artist receives grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIDDENITE — Samantha Tilley received an Artist Support Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, which is open to regional artists. Tilley lives in the Hiddenite community where she works from her home as a stained-glass artist.

With the onset of the pandemic, Tilley’s workspace was transformed into a classroom and she was forced into her husband’s building to create. The grant will enable Tilley to make needed renovations to the building so that she can continue to work year round as she advances as an artist. Her goal is for art to become her full-time career.

The artist's work is featured in the Emerging Artist area of the third floor of the Hiddenite Center's Lucas Mansion, which is free and open to the public.

On the Net: www.hiddenitearts.org

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert