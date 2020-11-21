Alexander County artist receives grant

HIDDENITE — Samantha Tilley received an Artist Support Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, which is open to regional artists. Tilley lives in the Hiddenite community where she works from her home as a stained-glass artist.

With the onset of the pandemic, Tilley’s workspace was transformed into a classroom and she was forced into her husband’s building to create. The grant will enable Tilley to make needed renovations to the building so that she can continue to work year round as she advances as an artist. Her goal is for art to become her full-time career.