Alexander County artist featured at area gallery

HIDDENITE — As a celebration of The Hiddenite Center’s 40th anniversary, the Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit in September features the paintings of Lucille Earp.

Earp, a well-known Alexander County artist, was the Center’s first art instructor. The gallery is filled with oil paintings resulting from her career in a retrospective exhibit of paintings, drawings, and sculpture.

As a sixth-grader at Conover Elementary School, young Lucille Wallace’s watercolor caught the eye of her teacher who asked permission to frame it and display it in her classroom. The painting was a real source of pride for Lucille. When her family moved to Taylorsville, she began eighth-grade at Taylorsville Elementary School. She met Billy Eugene Earp and they married in her senior year. Billy received his draft notice and served in the U.S. Army. After service, the couple returned to Alexander County to raise their two children Rickie and Wendy.