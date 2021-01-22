 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander Correctional Institute inmate dies of COVID-19; 6 have died from virus in that prison
0 comments
alert top story

Alexander Correctional Institute inmate dies of COVID-19; 6 have died from virus in that prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Another inmate at Alexander Correctional Institute has died due to COVID-19.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety prison has seen six total COVID-19 deaths in inmates at the prison.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The deceased was a man in his early 50s with a pre-existing medical condition, according to the press release. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 30 and was hospitalized the same day. He died Wednesday.

“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the press release. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority.”

Alexander Correctional Institute has seen 305 total cases of the coronavirus. Only one is active, according to the latest update from the state.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert