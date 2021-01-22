Alexander Correctional Institute inmate dies of COVID-19; 6 have died from virus in that prison

Another inmate at Alexander Correctional Institute has died due to COVID-19.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety prison has seen six total COVID-19 deaths in inmates at the prison.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deceased was a man in his early 50s with a pre-existing medical condition, according to the press release. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 30 and was hospitalized the same day. He died Wednesday.

“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the press release. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority.”

Alexander Correctional Institute has seen 305 total cases of the coronavirus. Only one is active, according to the latest update from the state.