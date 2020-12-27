Alexander, Caldwell and Burke health departments get Moderna vaccine

Alexander, Burke and Caldwell county health departments were among smaller health departments and hospitals to receive the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Much of the 175,900 Moderna vaccine doses North Carolina received this week will be used to vaccinate long-term care staff, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 96,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens for long-term care facilities.

The remaining doses will be distributed to 161 smaller local health departments and hospitals in batches of 100 doses.

The Alexander County Health Department was given 1,200 doses of the vaccine, the 12th largest allotment in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department got the shipment on Tuesday and vaccinated employees of the health department voluntarily.

The Caldwell County Health Department was designated 400 doses of the vaccine this week.

The Burke County Health Department was allotted 200 doses. Broughton Hospital in Burke County was given 100 doses, as was the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.