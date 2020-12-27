 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander, Caldwell and Burke health departments get Moderna vaccine
0 comments
alert top story

Alexander, Caldwell and Burke health departments get Moderna vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}
alexander health vaccine.jpg

Emily Vick (right), the communicable disease nurse at the Alexander County Health Department, administers the Moderna vaccine to Amanda Michaux, the medical laboratory technician for the health department.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alexander, Burke and Caldwell county health departments were among smaller health departments and hospitals to receive the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Much of the 175,900 Moderna vaccine doses North Carolina received this week will be used to vaccinate long-term care staff, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 96,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens for long-term care facilities.

The remaining doses will be distributed to 161 smaller local health departments and hospitals in batches of 100 doses.

The Alexander County Health Department was given 1,200 doses of the vaccine, the 12th largest allotment in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department got the shipment on Tuesday and vaccinated employees of the health department voluntarily.

The Caldwell County Health Department was designated 400 doses of the vaccine this week.

The Burke County Health Department was allotted 200 doses. Broughton Hospital in Burke County was given 100 doses, as was the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.

Catawba County Public Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, so it did not get any Moderna doses.

The Lincoln County Health Department received 1,200 doses and Iredell County received 1,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert